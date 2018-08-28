$119.99Size Guide
The jegging version of our customer favorite, jean-styled leggings that is made to hug you in all the right places. Designed for everyday adventures in the city, this pant has two holsters, five total pockets and is made from our Supplex fabric that is cozy on the inside and durable on the outside.
FEATURES:
FIT, FABRIC &CARE
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
The jegging version of our customer favorite, jean-styled leggings that is made to hug you in all the right places. Designed for everyday adventures in the city, this pant has two holsters, five total pockets and is made from our Supplex fabric that is cozy on the inside and durable on the outisde.
FEATURES:
FIT, FABRIC &CARE
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Order Online or Call Toll Free: 1-800-601-8273
$99.99Size Guide
Take it easy and give your tights a day off in these relaxed-fitting bootcut leggings. It's all about our amazing Supplex fabric with a barely-there yet hugged-in feel that gives you total freedom of movement in this new straight-leg design.
FEATURES:
FIT, FABRIC &CARE
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Take it easy and give your tights a day off in these relaxed-fitting yoga pant. It's all about our amazing Supplex fabric with a barely-there yet hugged-in feel that gives you total freedom of movement in this new straight-leg design.
FEATURES:
FIT, FABRIC &CARE
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Order Online or Call Toll Free: 1-800-601-8273
$79.99Size Guide
FASHION meets CONCEALMENT.
Perhaps the most attractive concealed carry option available! This stylish design is made of the same fabric as the most popular workout brands on the market. It includes two built-in concealment holsters for either front or rear carry.
This is the Most Comfortable and Fashionable Concealment Solution Available for everyday wear!
Makes a great gift!
UnderTech UnderCover is the world's leading brand of concealment clothing. We continue to elevate our leadership role with the introduction of our ORIGINAL 3/4 Length CONCEALED CARRY LEGGINGS.
These stylish and comfortable leggings are made of the same material, and feature the same fit, as the most popular workout brands in the industry.
The ORIGINAL CONCEALED CARRY LEGGINGS is 3/4 length also known as mid-calf and features two built-in holsters, one in the back for a traditional "kidney" position and the other in the front for a traditional "appendix" position. This allows you to choose which is most comfortable, and concealable, based on your particular activity and clothing. Both holsters feature a patent pending retention strap that helps secure your handgun yet makes it readily available in case you need it. The same holster pockets will also securely hold and carry your mobile phone, credit card, keys, etc.
Available in 3/4 mid-calf length, the ORIGINAL CONCEALED CARRY LEGGINGS can be worn casually for shopping, walking the dog, hiking, and working out. Or you can dress them up with boots for a night out with friends.
Inseam Length - 21 Inches
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
FASHION meets CONCEALMENT.
Perhaps the most attractive concealed carry option available! This stylish design is made of the same fabric as the most popular workout brands on the market. It includes two built-in concealment holsters for either front or rear carry.
This is the Most Comfortable and Fashionable Concealment Solution Available for everyday wear!
Makes a great gift!
UnderTech UnderCover is the world's leading brand of concealment clothing. We continue to elevate our leadership role with the introduction of our ORIGINAL 3/4 Length CONCEALED CARRY LEGGINGS.
These stylish and comfortable leggings are made of the same material, and feature the same fit, as the most popular workout brands in the industry.
The ORIGINAL CONCEALED CARRY LEGGINGS is 3/4 length also known as mid-calf and features two built-in holsters, one in the back for a traditional "kidney" position and the other in the front for a traditional "appendix" position. This allows you to choose which is most comfortable, and concealable, based on your particular activity and clothing. Both holsters feature a patent pending retention strap that helps secure your handgun yet makes it readily available in case you need it. The same holster pockets will also securely hold and carry your mobile phone, credit card, keys, etc.
Available in 3/4 mid-calf length, the ORIGINAL CONCEALED CARRY LEGGINGS can be worn casually for shopping, walking the dog, hiking, and working out. Or you can dress them up with boots for a night out with friends.
Inseam Length - 21 Inches
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Order Online or Call Toll Free: 1-800-601-8273
$89.99Size Guide
Our Original Concealed Carry Leggings took the Women's Concealed Carry market by storm! It was unquestionably the most popular Pre-Order product launch in the history of UnderTech UnderCover… and we are poised to do it again.
The Full Length Concealed Carry Leggings can be worn in many different ways. We like to say: From Workout to Night Out! These leggings are your most comfortable, versatile and stylish concealment option!
Thank you for helping to make UnderTech UnderCover the #1 Brand of Concealed Carry Clothing!
The Original Concealment Leggings - Full Length feature the same two built-in holsters as our 3/4 length version.There's one in the back for a traditional "kidney" position and another in the front for a traditional "appendix" position. This allows you to choose which is most comfortable, and concealable, based on your particular activity and clothing.
Both holsters feature a patent pending retention strap that helps secure your handgun yet makes it readily available in case you need it. The same holster pockets will also securely hold and carry your mobile phone, credit card, keys, etc.
The Original Concealment Leggings - Full Length can be worn casually for shopping, walking the dog, hiking, and working out. Or you can dress them up with boots, or heels, for a night out with friends.
Inseam Length - 29 Inches
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Our Original Concealed Carry Leggings took the Women's Concealed Carry market by storm! It was unquestionably the most popular Pre-Order product launch in the history of UnderTech UnderCover… and we are poised to do it again.
The Full Length Concealed Carry Leggings can be worn in many different ways. We like to say: From Workout to Night Out! These leggings are your most comfortable, versatile and stylish concealment option!
Thank you for helping to make UnderTech UnderCover the #1 Brand of Concealed Carry Clothing!
The Original Concealment Leggings - Full Length feature the same two built-in holsters as our 3/4 length version.There's one in the back for a traditional "kidney" position and another in the front for a traditional "appendix" position. This allows you to choose which is most comfortable, and concealable, based on your particular activity and clothing.
Both holsters feature a patent pending retention strap that helps secure your handgun yet makes it readily available in case you need it. The same holster pockets will also securely hold and carry your mobile phone, credit card, keys, etc.
The Original Concealment Leggings - Full Length can be worn casually for shopping, walking the dog, hiking, and working out. Or you can dress them up with boots, or heels, for a night out with friends.
Inseam Length - 29 Inches
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Order Online or Call Toll Free: 1-800-601-8273
$109.99Size Guide
Introducing our new Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry Leggings!
After the overwhelming popularity of our Original Concealed Carry leggings, we are proud to introduce the latest in women’s fashion and concealment… our new Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry Legging!
Our Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry leggings feature the same quality and two-holster design as our Original Concealed Carry leggings. In addition, we’ve added two zippered pockets that are both stylish and functional. Our unique waistband is designed to eliminate muffin-top with comfortable, mid-weight compression. We’ve also added accent cover stitching down the front, giving these leggings a high fashion look. You won’t find a better made legging anywhere!
Made from the highest quality 4-way stretch Supplex jersey fabric, these leggings are designed to look great on all body types. Available in both Black and Army Green, our Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry leggings can be worn for virtually any occasion. They can be worn casually for shopping, walking the dog, hiking, and working out. Or, you can dress them up with boots or heels for a fun night out. From “Workout to Night Out,” our leggings are the most comfortable, versatile, and stylish concealed carry option you’ll ever own.
Wear with or without a handgun. These leggings look so great you’ll want to wear them even when you don’t choose to carry! Concealed carry has never been so beautiful or fashionable!
FEATURES:
Inseam Length - 29 Inches
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Introducing our new Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry Leggings!
After the overwhelming popularity of our Original Concealed Carry leggings, we are proud to introduce the latest in women’s fashion and concealment… our new Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry Legging!
Our Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry leggings feature the same quality and two-holster design as our Original Concealed Carry leggings. In addition, we’ve added two zippered pockets that are both stylish and functional. Our unique waistband is designed to eliminate muffin-top with comfortable, mid-weight compression. We’ve also added accent cover stitching down the front, giving these leggings a high fashion look. You won’t find a better made legging anywhere!
Made from the highest quality 4-way stretch Supplex jersey fabric, these leggings are designed to look great on all body types. Available in both Black and Army Green, our Zip-Pocket Concealed Carry leggings can be worn for virtually any occasion. They can be worn casually for shopping, walking the dog, hiking, and working out. Or, you can dress them up with boots or heels for a fun night out. From “Workout to Night Out,” our leggings are the most comfortable, versatile, and stylish concealed carry option you’ll ever own.
Wear with or without a handgun. These leggings look so great you’ll want to wear them even when you don’t choose to carry! Concealed carry has never been so beautiful or fashionable!
FEATURES:
Inseam Length - 29 Inches
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
HOW TO MEASURE
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.
|Size
|Waist
|XS
|23-27
|S
|28-32
|M
|33-36
|L
|37-40
|XL
|40-43
|2X
|44-47
|3X
|48-52
How To Care For Your UTUC Garments:
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Order Online or Call Toll Free: 1-800-601-8273
|Size
|Chest
|Waist
|S
|35-37
|29-32
|M
|37-41
|32-35
|L
|41-44
|35-38
|XL
|44-48
|38-43
|2X
|48-53
|43-47
|3X
|53-58
|47-52
|Size
|Chest
|Waist
|XS
|33-36
|23-27
|S
|36-39
|28-32
|M
|39-42
|33-36
|L
|42-45
|37-40
|XL
|45-48
|40-43
|2X
|48-51
|44-47
|3X
|51-55
|48-52
|Size
|Chest
|Waist
|Hip
|S
|35-37
|29-32
|36-39
|M
|37-41
|32-35
|39-42
|L
|41-44
|35-38
|42-46
|XL
|44-48
|38-43
|46-50
|2X
|48-53
|43-47
|45-51
|3X
|53-58
|47-52
|48-51
|Size
|Chest
|Waist
|Hip
|XS
|33-36
|23-27
|34-37
|S
|36-39
|28-32
|37-39
|M
|39-42
|33-36
|39-41
|L
|42-45
|37-40
|41-43
|XL
|45-48
|40-43
|43-46
|2X
|48-51
|44-47
|46-49
It can be hard to shop for clothing items online, especially when you are searching for concealed carry options for men and women. UnderTech UnderCover, your online source for the best clothes for concealed carry, has put together a handy chart to help you make the right choices. Before you place an order for your shirts, jackets, and more, take a tape measure and make sure you order a selection that fits you. It is important to note that you will want clothing items that fit comfortably, so keep your personal needs in mind before placing an order.
Ordering quality women’s gun apparel or undercover clothing for men has never been easier. Many people trust our clothing when they are seeking items to use in a professional or personal capacity. We are confident that you will find the clothing items you need. Contact our business if you have any questions about our clothing sizes.
We’ve purposely omitted the hip measurement from our sizing chart for our women’s shirts, shorts, and leggings. This is because we find that your hip measurement is not a primary factor in determining your size for our products. Our fabrics have a lot of stretch and you’ll be surprised how well they fit. Our clothing is designed to fit snuggly, but comfortably. It should fit tightly enough to support the weight of your weapon, but not so tight as to be uncomfortable.
For shirts, the most important measurement in determining your correct size is your bust/chest measurement. The shirt should fit snugly around the bust/chest, so that your weapon stays firmly in place and doesn’t bounce around when you move. If you order the shirt to fit your bust/chest, the rest of the shirt will stretch to accommodate a wider mid-section, and lightly hug a smaller midsection.
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
Something else to consider in choosing the correct size is how you prefer your clothing to fit. We’ve tested our clothing on a variety of people of all shapes and sizes. We find that many can wear a couple of different sizes and still be happy with the fit. If you really can’t stand wearing anything tight, then order the next size up. Your weapon may wiggle a bit when you move, but the retention strap will keep it secured in the holster. If you prefer the fit of a compression garment that really holds you in, then order a size down. If you want the garment to fit as it was designed, then order based on your measurements and our size chart.
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.