Women's Shirts

Another fashion milestone for UnderTech UnderCover – the convertible concealed carry sports bra is attractive and functional! Our business is your source for women’s gun apparel, providing you with exceptional selections that feature a concealed weapons holster.
It features a concealment handgun holster on the left side and a zipper pocket on the right - perfect for your keys, credit cards, cash, or cell phone. You can count on us to provide you with exceptional options when you are seeking the best concealed carry shirt available for women.
FEATURES:
FIT, FABRIC &CARE
HOW TO MEASURE
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your size.
|Size
|Chest
|XS
|33-36
|S
|36-39
|M
|39-42
|L
|42-45
|XL
|45-48
|2X
|48-51
|3X
|51-55
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR GARMENTS
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
When you need the world’s best concealed carry shirt for women, you can trust UnderTech UnderCover. This tank fits you and your handgun like a second skin, featuring a concealed weapons holster on each side for left-hand carry and right-hand carry.
This tank is comfortable to wear and easy to use. It conforms to any body type comfortably and does not restrict movement. The moisture-wicking fabric actually cools the body! This piece of women’s gun apparel is extremely comfortable and will help you carry and conceal any self-defense handgun.
FEATURES:
WORN BY:
For shirts, the most important measurement in determining your correct size is your bust/chest measurement. The shirt should fit snugly around the bust/chest, so that your weapon stays firmly in place and doesn’t bounce around when you move. If you order the shirt to fit your bust/chest, the rest of the shirt will stretch to accommodate a wider mid-section, and lightly hug a smaller midsection.
HOW TO MEASURE
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
|Size
|Chest
|XS
|33-36
|S
|36-39
|M
|39-42
|L
|42-45
|XL
|45-48
|2X
|48-51
|3X
|51-55
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR GARMENTS
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Carry a concealed self-defense gun with you, as well as your cash, credit cards, cell phone, passport, and more when you select this high-end piece of women’s gun apparel from UnderTech UnderCover. This incredible selection features a right hand draw concealed weapons holster, as well as a zippered security pocket that will carry any valuables. Business owners, executives, and travelers tend to think these are the best concealed carry shirt selections we have to offer. Furthermore, it is perfect for women who enjoy working out.
For shirts, the most important measurement in determining your correct size is your bust/chest measurement. The shirt should fit snugly around the bust/chest, so that your weapon stays firmly in place and doesn’t bounce around when you move. If you order the shirt to fit your bust/chest, the rest of the shirt will stretch to accommodate a wider mid-section, and lightly hug a smaller midsection.
HOW TO MEASURE
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
|Size
|Chest
|XS
|33-36
|S
|36-39
|M
|39-42
|L
|42-45
|XL
|45-48
|2X
|48-51
|3X
|51-55
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR GARMENTS
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
The Executive features a concealed carry holster for your handgun and a zippered security pocket for your cash, credit cards, passport, and mobile devices, making this one of the best concealed carry shirt options our business has to offer.
Our UnderTech UnderCover holster is designed to carry and conceal just about any self-defense handgun, featuring a right-hand draw holster. This shirt is extremely popular with business executives, business owners, and travelers. When you are searching for the best clothes for concealed carry, you can rest assured that our business will provide you with excellent women’s gun apparel.
For shirts, the most important measurement in determining your correct size is your bust/chest measurement. The shirt should fit snugly around the bust/chest, so that your weapon stays firmly in place and doesn’t bounce around when you move. If you order the shirt to fit your bust/chest, the rest of the shirt will stretch to accommodate a wider mid-section, and lightly hug a smaller midsection.
HOW TO MEASURE
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
|Size
|Chest
|XS
|33-36
|S
|36-39
|M
|39-42
|L
|42-45
|XL
|45-48
|2X
|48-51
|3X
|51-55
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR GARMENTS
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
UnderTech UnderCover knows that many women do not have access to quality undercover clothes, so we worked hard to develop quality options like this midriff concealment tank top. This piece of women’s gun apparel includes two concealment pockets, one on each side, which holds all self-defense handguns.
Like all of the products that we offer, this selection is made in the USA. It features a MicroPoly/Lycra blend and is machine washable. Take a look at this choice when you are seeking the best concealed carry shirt. We are confident that you will be able to find a selection that is perfect for your needs.
HOW TO MEASURE
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
|Size
|Chest
|XS
|33-36
|S
|36-39
|M
|39-42
|L
|42-45
|XL
|45-48
|2X
|48-51
|3X
|51-55
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR GARMENTS
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
The compression concealed carry shirt fits you like a second skin, making it one of the best concealed carry shirt options for women available. We have improved the fit and function for greater retention and more comfort. UnderTech UnderCover is always working hard to provide you with the best clothes for concealed carry.
This shirt conforms to any body type comfortably and does not restrict movement. The fabric actually cools the body! It is incredibly comfortable and will help you carry and conceal any self-defense handgun. This piece of women’s gun apparel allows immediate access when wearing button down shirts, T-shirts, pullovers – even while sitting.
FEATURES:
WORN BY:
For shirts, the most important measurement in determining your correct size is your bust/chest measurement. The shirt should fit snugly around the bust/chest, so that your weapon stays firmly in place and doesn’t bounce around when you move. If you order the shirt to fit your bust/chest, the rest of the shirt will stretch to accommodate a wider mid-section, and lightly hug a smaller midsection.
HOW TO MEASURE
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
|Size
|Chest
|XS
|33-36
|S
|36-39
|M
|39-42
|L
|42-45
|XL
|45-48
|2X
|48-51
|3X
|51-55
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR GARMENTS
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
Limited Edition RED Tank Top -- ORDER NOW!
Women love our comfortable and versatile concealment shirts. We use an attractive, form-fitting fabric for our women’s gun apparel that lasts and always looks great. Our low-profile design gives you the power to carry with style, from workout to night out, without a care in the world.
Being the number one brand in concealment clothing requires hours of delicate design. We strive to make the best concealed carry shirt possible, providing you with a selection you will not want to take off. Comfortably keep your peace of mind and never leave the house unprepared again.
Our tank top combines a lightweight look with the same intelligent design as our other shirts. As with all of our other shirts, it features a convenient concealed weapons holster.
FEATURES:
For shirts, the most important measurement in determining your correct size is your bust/chest measurement. The shirt should fit snugly around the bust/chest, so that your weapon stays firmly in place and doesn’t bounce around when you move. If you order the shirt to fit your bust/chest, the rest of the shirt will stretch to accommodate a wider mid-section, and lightly hug a smaller midsection.
HOW TO MEASURE
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
|Size
|Chest
|XS
|33-36
|S
|36-39
|M
|39-42
|L
|42-45
|XL
|45-48
|2X
|48-51
|3X
|51-55
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR GARMENTS
Machine wash in cold water. Air or tumble dry on low. Air drying is preferred as it will extend the life of your garment. Do not use fabric softener.
It can be hard to shop for clothing items online, especially when you are searching for concealed carry options for men and women. UnderTech UnderCover, your online source for the best clothes for concealed carry, has put together a handy chart to help you make the right choices. Before you place an order for your shirts, jackets, and more, take a tape measure and make sure you order a selection that fits you. It is important to note that you will want clothing items that fit comfortably, so keep your personal needs in mind before placing an order.
Ordering quality women’s gun apparel or undercover clothing for men has never been easier. Many people trust our clothing when they are seeking items to use in a professional or personal capacity. We are confident that you will find the clothing items you need. Contact our business if you have any questions about our clothing sizes.
We’ve purposely omitted the hip measurement from our sizing chart for our women’s shirts, shorts, and leggings. This is because we find that your hip measurement is not a primary factor in determining your size for our products. Our fabrics have a lot of stretch and you’ll be surprised how well they fit. Our clothing is designed to fit snuggly, but comfortably. It should fit tightly enough to support the weight of your weapon, but not so tight as to be uncomfortable.
For shirts, the most important measurement in determining your correct size is your bust/chest measurement. The shirt should fit snugly around the bust/chest, so that your weapon stays firmly in place and doesn’t bounce around when you move. If you order the shirt to fit your bust/chest, the rest of the shirt will stretch to accommodate a wider mid-section, and lightly hug a smaller midsection.
For shorts and leggings, the most important measurement in determining your size is your true waist measurement. The item should fit snuggly on your natural waist to properly support the weight of your weapon. Once you’ve determined your waist size, you’ll need to measure your hips at their widest point. If your hip measurement is less than 10 inches greater than your waist measurement, you would order the size that corresponds to your waist measurement. If your hip measurement is greater than 10 inches above your waist measurement, then order the next size up. For example, if you have a 30-inch waist and 39-inch hips you would wear size small. If you have a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hips, you would wear size medium.
Something else to consider in choosing the correct size is how you prefer your clothing to fit. We’ve tested our clothing on a variety of people of all shapes and sizes. We find that many can wear a couple of different sizes and still be happy with the fit. If you really can’t stand wearing anything tight, then order the next size up. Your weapon may wiggle a bit when you move, but the retention strap will keep it secured in the holster. If you prefer the fit of a compression garment that really holds you in, then order a size down. If you want the garment to fit as it was designed, then order based on your measurements and our size chart.
Bust/Chest - Start by placing a measuring tape around the largest part of your bust/chest. The tape should be flat but not too snug. This is the most important measurement for determining your shirt size.
Waist - Your natural waist is the smallest point between your bottom ribs and hip bones. This is usually just above your belly button. To measure, relax your stomach and lie the tape measure flat around your waist, allowing for ¼ inch of slack. This is the most important measurement for determining your shorts and/or legging size.