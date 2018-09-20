Women's Concealed Carry Crossroads Fitted Vest

Shirley D. I like the fit and the way it looks

Jena C. Extremely well made , great quality , I purchased the XXL I’m a size 16-18 40 D & probably would have been fine with the XL but it would have fit better with just thin shirts ect this has a lil extra room so when it’s colder it will be fine over a sweatshirt .

Kelly K. Bought on pre-order special andahave been wearing for 4 months now and absolutely love my vest! Get tons of compliments. I am 185#, 5'8" large breasted (DD) and ordered a size large, it fits well, snug not baggy and still canny really see my colt mustang 380. Living near Chicago, it still keeps me plenty warm outside, maybe even a little warm in the car. Can feel my back is warm, slightly sweaty when take vestnoff, but fine while wearing . Picture has my CC in left front inner pocket and keys in left outer pocket. Everything is exactly as shown online in pictures.

Cindy H. It's a great vest and the only real.option on the market for a women. There's a couple changes I would love to see done to it - I think an women who carries all the time should help improve the design. Also if you keep a light on your gun you'll need the other holster that velcros inside the pocket. Overall I really like it and it fits great - you do not have to go up in size unless you're looking for a looser fit, it's pretty accurate. I eat a 10/12 and I'm a busty girl the large fits great. While wearing it nobody has ever noticed my gun in the pocket - as a matter of fact my son has asked several times of I have it in me because he can't tell - he knows I carry, he knows where to look, and he can't see it.

Pixie S. Quality & fit is great! I am 5'6" and 170 lbs and got the XL as I like to wear a sweatshirt underneath. I like the stretch of the holster so it was able to accommodate the TLR6 laser/light on my 9mm.

Twila W. Hello, I am Twila from Penna. I ORDERED MY VEST A FEW WEEKS AGO AND AM VERY PLEASED, i am 5 ft. 6 and 139 lbs. I ordered a large and it fits perfectly. it was sent very fast and I am very pleased with the vest and the fIT and I RECEIVED IT IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME . thank you very much Twila

Jan B. Got this so very quickly! Tried it on and it fits great. Everything was as described. My next move was to show it to my friend who went home and purchased one too

Linda I. The vest is everything I expected. Functional for ccw and room for lots of other things when I’m not carrying.

Kathrin T. Well made. Comfortable. The size chart is very accurate.

Sheryl C. The jacket is very good looking. Does not show a shadow. Fit is wonderful. Very slimming

MARIE B. Love the fit! No imprint whatsoever with my Glock 42 in the pocket. Can't wait fo cooler weather to actually wear it out and about!

Janice W. Live in AZ. Winter isn't bad at all. This vest is light. "Holsters" are ok. Needed something casual for daily wear that I can CCW without in waistband. This works very well. Good fit, good looking, and not tactical. It works great for me for it's intended purpose.

nila h. The vests are very nice. I bought these for two of my granddaughters, one of them had said she really wanted one so I purchased one for another granddaughter too. Hope they fit, I think they will love them !!

Margaret L. The vest is somewhat stiff in the collar, but I'm sure that with time and wear, this will change. Lovely color, fantastic support for my pistol -- I am a happy camper! Thank you!

Ellen Z. Very attractive well fitting. Looks like an expensive vest. Highly recommend.

Judy T. I am a 5’2” 170 lb great mother. I bought size XL in the army green color and I love it! Very comfortable and the fit is good. Nice details like a very soft lining on the collar so your chin doesn’t get chaffed.

Deborah G. I love it .. Fits well. I look forward to wearing it in the fall , I live in south Texas and much to warm to wear it now. Thank you for making a great product .

Alida H. I love how lightweight and well-tailored the vest is. It is easy to throw on anywhere if a slight chill or breeze comes up even in spring/summer months. Goes with all casual clothes. What a bonus to feel comfortable and know you have your protection with you! I took a cross country trip and wearing this in so many new locations helped remind me to stay alert. When at a special attraction with crowds, I loved having my phone wallet and keys, securely zipped inside opposite from my pistol!

Lindsey K. I ordered an XL, I am 5’6 and 175 lbs. and it fits perfectly. The weather has been warm so I haven’t put it to use yet, but it is well-constructed and looks/feels nice. I am very happy with it.

Carrie M. Fits perfect. Just the right weight for Alaska Spring days. Does not print my concealed carry .38.

Sharon N. I’m glad I waited and purchased this concealed carry vest. The size and quality are great. Concealed carry pocket is well supported. I’m impressed with the locking zippers. Well Done!

Rachel B. really great quality and stretchy material on the sides for a comfortable fit. The gun holder can be transferred to either side.

Kim T. The gun prints slightly - could improve the design with some additional padding or rigid material between the holster and the pocket. Otherwise, this is a great alternative way to carry relatively comfortably while keeping the gun on-body!

Carolyn J S. They suggested to order up a size. I usually wear a small so we ordered a medium. I’m 5”3 125lbs. The vest fits well. Just a little big because it has some stretch to the sides. I think the small would have been snug though. Great quality nice and warm.

Jeanne D. This is much more comfortable than wearing a holster. I love it!

Wende J. I'm a woman in law enforcement, and this garment is a wonder! I've needed this for ages.

Roberta J. LOVE this vest! It is perfect for carrying my .380 Ruger and I feel so secure knowing I can lock it up! I can not recommend this product enough!

Roberta J. I love how it fits, and it doesn't look like I am carrying! It is perfect for summer and winter weather!

Kim B. Love, love, love it! Can comfortably carry and not worry about anyone noticing. Makes it easier to shop, especially for clothing. Simply hang the vest up in the dressing room and do your thing. Love it ♡

Linda T. I’m using the vest with my S&W M&P Shield (9mm). I bought a medium so it would be more fitted and I could wear it under a coat, if necessary. I adjusted the holster to prevent printing. The gun feels heavy in the vest, but I got used to it. I don’t think you’d be able to use this vest with a larger weapon and not have it show. I prefer to carry my weapon on me and not have a purse and the extra pockets work well for cell phone and keys. I have not tried carrying extra mags yet. The reason for 4 stars is the cost ($110 presale) and my concern over the quality of the material. It is not as substantial as I had hoped. Time will tell.

Lois A. I absolutely love my vest. Weapon on the left and wallet on the right. Gloves in the outside pockets. I am so happy I saw it, and I’m glad I made the decision to order it! Thank you!!!

Tracy L. I was skeptical on the quality of this jacket but I was pleasantly surprised. It's well made, comfortable, and the compartment for my gun is the perfect size. I carry a fairly large gun and it fits perfectly. My only complaint is I wish it had one smaller pocket for my small wallet and lipstick. Worth the $100

Kelly B. It’s perfect for concealment and looks great too. Great for undercover work in the field.

Betty M. I love the new vest. The size I ordered was true to size. The only thing I would suggest is a zipper that can open from the top OR bottom. Sometimes I like to have the bottom of the vest or jacket opened a little for comfort. Thanks!

Natalie H. This vest exceeded my expectations. Great quality, great fit.

Jeannie R. Already my favorite, go-to jacket!! It is so well made and fits a woman’s body so well. I’m in love with the locking inner pockets that protect my gun, keys, phone, etc... if it wasn’t below zero right now I’d be wearing it today!! It is THE concealed carry jacket for today’s woman!!

Melissa E. nice-fitting, useful design.

pam s. Fast easy and quick delivery

Diane K. Love this vest!!!! Bought it as gift for my sister and she wears it everyday!! Now I'm waiting to buy myself one too!!!

C L V. Love this vest. It looks great and has gobs of storage space and pockets.